108 Media Acquires DCD Rights

108 Media, the global financing and production studio, with a key focus on emerging markets, has acquired all the assets of AIM-listed DCD Media Plc, the independent TV distribution and production group, in a deal worth $6.3 million. This is the first of several major corporate acquisitions being negotiated within the next 18 months. The deal comprises all of DCD Media Plc’s assets, which include September Films, RIZE USA, and DCD Rights, a U.K.-based independent television programming distributor that has a catalog of more than 3,500 hours of programming across drama, entertainment, factual, and music.