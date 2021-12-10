World of Wonder Greenlights ‘Painted with Raven’ S2

World of Wonder picked up a second season of Painted With Raven.

The latest from the producer behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, the new season of the reality competition series will continue to search for the most talented makeup superstars, with Raven as the returning host. RuPaul will serve as an executive producer alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder.

The new season will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato from World of Wonder stated, “We are so proud to have Raven as a part of the World of Wonder family! She’s a genius at painting faces and natural as a host! Greenlighting a second season was a no-brainer.”