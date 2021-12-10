Principality of Monaco Signs Deal With TV5Monde

The Principality of Monaco entered an agreement joining TV5Monde.

Monaco becomes the sixth donor government to support TV5Monde, alongside Canada, the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, France, Quebec, and Switzerland. The signing of the deal took place today at an event with attendance by HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco, HE, the Minister of State, representatives from the French Departments of Culture and Europe and Foreign Affairs and the management of TV5 Monde.

Following the agreement, the Monegasque government will participate in the annual conference of Ministers to define the channel’s strategic direction. The new Monegasque public broadcaster Monte Carlo Riviera will also soon join as a shareholder of TV5 Monde and sit on its Board of Directors.

Laurent Anselmi, government advisor and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco, stated, “It is a great honor and a great pleasure for the Principality of Monaco to be part of the governance of TV5 Monde through its new national public television channel, Monte-Carlo Riviera.”

He added, “I would like to thank the French chairman, as well as all the partners and the management of TV5 Monde, who made Monaco’s membership possible. This strategic move illustrates Monaco’s desire to promote cultural diversity and reliable information through outward-looking independent media. Through this membership, Monaco reaffirms its support for the activities of the French-speaking community, as well as its belief in the importance of the influence of the French language in the world.”