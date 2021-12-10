Prime Entertainment Group Delivers Cinema Series To Rewind Networks

Prime Entertainment Group struck a new deal for its original productions with Rewind Networks.

Headquartered in Singapore and dedicated to providing content across Asia Pacific, Rewind Networks picked up Spotlight, Director’s Short Cut, and Stars!

Spotlight showcases Hollywood’s A-listers and their film careers in a fast-paced and entertaining way. Director’s Short Cut shares compelling stories and anecdotes from film sets told by great directors in the industry. Lastly, Stars! (pictured) offers viewers entertaining biographies of favorite celebrities.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, said, “We are happy to seal a new deal and maintain our long-term partnership with Rewind Networks for our original cinema-related entertainment productions.”