Global Agency Acquires Rights To ‘The Game of My Destiny’

Global Agency picked up the international distribution rights to The Game of My Destiny.

Produced by NGM Medya, the Turkish drama depicts the gripping story of Asiye, whose world is turned upside down when her daughter is attacked by a neighbor. The stranger Mahir offers them refuge in his home, where Asiye is shocked to face her ex-husband. In a mansion fraught with romance and betrayal, Asiye must find happiness for her family.

The series recently began airing on Star.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented, “We are proud to represent the most exhilarating TV series of recent times. The main characters have reached large fan groups around the world. The series has a successful production company, an empowering scenario, highly successful actors and is airing on a good channel. We believe that it will be very successful thanks to all these factors.”