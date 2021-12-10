DMR Rolls Out Linear Channels On Roku In Canada

DMR announced that three linear channels will launch on the Roku Channel in Canada.

AsianCrush, RetroCrush, and Midnight Pulp become the first of DMR’s linear channels to launch in the country. Viewers will be able to watch popular Korean drama series and pan-Asian movies on AsianCrush. RetroCrush streams classic anime TV and movies, and Midnight Pulp showcases diverse content from horror, action, and thriller movies to paranormal series.

Previously, DMR secured the launch of RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp, and Cocoro in the U.S. in November 2020.