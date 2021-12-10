Acorn TV And TVNZ Renew ‘Under the Vines’

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and TVNZ renewed Under the Vines for a second season.

Produced by Libertine Pictures and EQ Media Goup, in association with Hardy White Pictures, the New Zealand romantic comedy will see the return of Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards in the lead roles. The new season of the series will continue to follow socialite Daisy Monroe and lawyer Louis Oakley as they run the Otago winery they inherited. Production will start in early 2022.

Acorn TV kicked off the season premiere of Under the Vines in the U.S. and Australia on December 6, 2021. The show will debut in the U.K. on January 10, with an early 2022 broadcast on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Acorn TV holds all worldwide rights excluding New Zealand.

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, said, “We are elated to return to New Zealand’s picturesque wine country with TVNZ for a second season of Under the Vines. With its incredibly talented stars, Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards, we are confident this lighthearted, humorous and cozy journey will continue to delight our audiences worldwide.”