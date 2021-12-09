Rakuten TV Rolls Out Christmas Content

Rakuten TV launched a selection of seasonal-themed linear channels available for free during the Christmas season starting December 13, 2021.

The curated Christmas section features a Rakuten TV branded channel with Christmas movies, and pop-up free linear channels. Featured highlights in all territories include Pet Collective playing the Pet Collective Happy Pawlidays Marathon. The Babyshark channel will become Christmas Babyshark, and the Stingray Great Hits channel will become Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits and Stingray New Years Special.

The FilmRise FREE Series channel will play holiday content with its Classic TV Christmas marathon. The Young Hollywood channel will also have marathon content of The Night Before Christmas.

In Europe, the Rakuten TV channel Romance Movies will have its own Christmas takeover.