Lineup Industries Sells ‘Emergency Call’ To NHK

Lineup Industries struck a format sale for Emergency Call with NHK.

NHK will produce and air a local version of the documentary show about the ups and downs of an emergency call center. The Japanese local version will air in January 2022.

Originally created by De chinezen for Belgium broadcaster VRT Eén, the Emergency Call format has been made locally in Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and other territories.

Takako Ishikawa, senior producer in the Current Affairs Division, Program Production Department at NHK, commented, “We are very honored to have this opportunity to be producing the Japanese version of Emergency Call. This format is significant in that it successfully illustrates the daily occurrences at the control room of an emergency unit from a perspective that resonates to audiences the world over, and we appreciate that Emergency Call is a program showing a very high level of human nature. As a public broadcaster, we hope that we will follow their footsteps and show the spirit of call takers in our Emergency Call.”