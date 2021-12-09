Fred Media Inks Multiple Deals For ‘The Circus’

Fred Media scored a slew of regional deals with Hayu for both seasons of The Circus.

Produced by Stripe Studios for NBCU NZ, The Circus follows the 10-strong Weber family. The series offers a VIP backstage pass into their way of life, highlighting the Weber sisters Kiarnna and Kaleah. The series portrays the highs, lows, and drama of life in the circus. The show has been commissioned for a third series, to be delivered in 2022.

The popular reality series will be available on the streaming service in the U.K., Ireland, Benelux, Canada, and Australia.

In addition, Fred Media brought on Karen Connell as an interim senior sales manager for U.K. & Western Europe.

Roger Vanderspikken, general manager of Fred Media, said, “The Circus has really captured the imagination of viewers in New Zealand, so we are delighted to see it starting to fly internationally. It’s an absorbing and truly entertaining reality series so Hayu, with its focus on the best of reality TV, will provide a perfect home in these territories.”

He added, “We are thrilled to welcome Karen Connell to the team for what promises to be a very busy 2022 for Fred Media.”