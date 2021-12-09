Female-Led Prodcos Host Screenings And Panel With Lauren Lyle

Candid Broads Productions, Kusini Productions, and Track Films will host “Creating The Future We Want,” a celebration of female-led stories with screenings of new films.

Held on December 14, 2021, at the Gatsby Mansion in Mayfair, the event will celebrate narratives by women and underrepresented groups in the film industry. The lineup of films includes Farewell She Goes, produced by Kusini Productions, Backscatter Productions, and Savannah Power; The Track, produced by Track Films and Kusini Productions ;and I Am, produced by Candid Broads Productions.

Actress and filmmaker Lauren Lyle will moderate a panel discussion.

Lyle commented, “I was really excited when the amazing teams at Candid Broads, Kusini and Track reached out to me to be a part of and host such a cool and vital event. Highlighting women and underrepresented people in film is such a hugely important cause and one I’m thrilled to play a part in flying the flag for. These production companies will help shape the future of the entertainment industry, I’m very pleased to have begun working together.”