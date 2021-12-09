ABC Commercial Sells ‘Firestarter’ To BBC

ABC Commercial, the distribution arm of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, sold Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra to the BBC.

Produced by In Films, Firestarter chronicles the Bangarra Dance Theatre’s origins and spectacular growth. The documentary features archival footage and interviews with integral members to Bangarra’s development, including former dancers and creatives.

Firestarter will broadcast on the BBC Four television channel and the iPlayer digital platform for the U.K. and Ireland. The film was previously sold to Sky New Zealand, SVT Sweden, YLE Finland, and SRF Switzerland

Jessica Ellis, head of ABC Commercial, said “The BBC are renowned for their ability to recognize blue chip arts content and Firestarter is no exception. The interest surrounding this beautiful documentary in Australia and around the world has been remarkable. We know that UK audiences will agree and embrace this stunning program from ABC Commercial’s Arts slate”.