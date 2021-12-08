ViacomCBS International Studios Partners With Wattpad WEBTOON Studios

ViacomCBS International Studios announced a global partnership with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, the global entertainment and publishing arm from WEBTOON and Wattpad.

The agreement will see the two companies working together to identify stories from Wattpad and WEBTOON’s global IP libraries to develop a slate of original series with global appeal. Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and VIS will co-produce content for ViacomCBS’s networks and platforms, including the global streamer Paramount+.

Ari Tan, vice president and head of Strategy at ViacomCBS International Studios, commented, “Now through our partnership with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, we’ll have the opportunity to use this exciting, data-driven approach to inform our storytelling and amplify new creative talents through our global platforms.”

Aron Levitz, president of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, said, “We’re thrilled to work with ViacomCBS International Studios, a company that shares our vision to transform entertainment by elevating the creativity and fandoms of a new generation of storytellers. Working together with ViacomCBS International Studios, we’ll bring more diverse, original voices to screens all over the world.”