Up The Ladder: Allied Global Marketing

Allied Global Marketing promoted Kelly Estrella to chief of Marketing Operations.

Estrella joined the company as a senior account executive in 2008, and in her tenure, she has led campaigns for several key accounts, such as Amazon, HBO, and Sephora. Before her promotion, she served as executive vice president of Client Solutions since 2018.

More recently, Estrella has played an instrumental role in supporting Allied’s international expansion. The marketing agency opened its London office in 2018 and its Sydney office in 2021, with an acquisition in Dublin in May of this year. She was directly involved in recruiting, training, and advising the local teams.

Clint Kendall, CEO of Allied Global Marketing, commented, “We are delighted to announce this new role for Kelly. Since joining Allied in 2008 she has been an integral part of our company’s evolution, overseeing a number of large-scale initiatives that have been critical to our growth as an agency. In this new role she will be responsible for the continued integration of our agency solutions to build an even more cohesive offering for our clients around the world.”

Estrella added, “As the marketing environment continues to evolve, the challenge of creating digital-first, performance-based strategies for our clients is one that I find incredibly interesting and vitally important to the future of our company. We have an amazing team at Allied and I am eager to optimize all of our service lines for maximum effect.”