SPI International Expands Deal With Swisscom

SPI International/FilmBox extended its distribution deal with telecom company Swisscom in Switzerland.

As part of the deal, SPI’s lifestyle channel FunBox UHD will continue to be available through Swisscom’s blue TV service with German- and English-language options. FunBox UHD features hundreds of hours of premium native UHD programming on culture, travel, lifestyle, art and music, and more.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to continue delivering UHD quality entertainment through FunBox UHD to blue TV subscribers and excited to continue delivering on our promise to key partners like Swisscom with great entertainment value.”