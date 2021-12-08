FilmRise Acquires ‘The Time Capsule’ For North America

FilmRise secured the North American distribution rights to Erwann Marshall’s directorial debut The Time Capsule.

Written by Chad Fifer and Marshall, The Time Capsule is a sci-fi romance drama about a politician, who, fresh off an electoral loss, escapes to his family’s summer house. His vacation is disrupted by his reunion with his first love, who has just returned after a 20-year space voyage. The cast includes Todd Grinnell, Brianna Hildebrand, Baron Vaughn, KaDee Strickland, and Ravi Patel.

The film comes from Landier Entertainment. Amanda Marshall served as producer and Michael Landier as executive producer, alongside Dobré Films’ Ves D’Elia and Michael Klein also as executive producers.

Danny Fisher, CEO and president of FilmRise, said, “We’re thrilled to be the home of Erwann Marshall’s full-length feature directorial debut along with the impressive cast of talent that arounds out this multi-genre film.”