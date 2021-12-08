ElectricNOW To Live Broadcast Saturn Awards Ceremony

ElectricNOW, the premium OTT app and FAST channel from Electric Entertainment, entered a partnership with The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.

As part of the collaboration, ElectricNOW will live broadcast the 50th anniversary Saturn Awards ceremony on October 25, 2022.

Created in 1972, the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films highlights films often overlooked by mainstream awards. The Saturn Awards, the oldest awards ceremony for genre entertainment, welcomes the biggest stars and directors as well as fans and niche consumers of genre film and TV. This year’s awards show was hosted by Bruce Campbell of The Evil Dead. Past award winners include James Cameron, John Williams, and Robert Downey Jr., among others.

Dean Devlin, chief executive officer of Electric Entertainment, remarked, “I have a long history with The Academy, a true and genuine champion of genre entertainment since its inception. The Saturn Awards is one of my favorite award shows – to participate in, to watch and to attend. It is an honor to have the 50th anniversary awards ceremony broadcasting on ElectricNOW, and we’re looking forward to bringing this amazing and esteemed organization’s awards night to home viewers around the globe.”

Robert Holguin at The Academy added, “There is no bigger fan of genre entertainment than Dean Devlin, so this is the ultimate partnership combining the Saturn’s rich history, prestige, and showmanship and Electric’s global reach and expertise, which is sure to be a winning combination for years to come.”