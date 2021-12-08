ATF Wraps Up Opening Week

Asia TV Forum concluded its opening week of activities.

The market took place through a hybrid format, with an in-person opening ceremony and programming on its digital platform ATF Online+.

ATF 2021 saw 2,506 unique attendees from 61 countries and featured 16 official pavilions. The event’s programming included 139 speakers and judges. Within the first three days of the market, more than 11,738 meetings took place.

ATF held pitching sessions that took place virtually. The ATF Animation Pitch selected Future Bros by One Animation as the winner. TV Asahi Productions’ Dice of Life won the ATF Formats Pitch.

ATF Online+ will continue to be available with new content until June 2022. The platform showcases an extensive list of 3,983 programs.

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director of ATF, commented,, “We are humbled by the industry’s continuous support of ATF as a trusted and proven Asian platform from which to network, learn and forge new partnerships. Against this backdrop of renewed optimism and energy, I look forward to meeting our attendees in-person at ATF next year.”