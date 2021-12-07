ViacomCBS Enters Global Partnership With CJ ENM

ViacomCBS entered a strategic partnership with CJ ENM.

With their combined global reach, production capabilities, and libraries of original IP, ViacomCBS and CJ ENM will focus on key opportunities. The comprehensive global deal will include co-productions for original series and films, content licensing, and distribution across ViacomCBS’s and CJ ENM’s streaming services.

As part of the deal, Paramount+ will debut in South Korea in 2022 in an exclusive bundle with CJ ENM’s TVING streaming service. In addition, Paramount Television Studios and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon will co-develop and co-produce English-language scripted series based on CJ ENM/Studio Dragon’s titles for Paramount+, while ViacomCBS and CJ ENM will co-develop and co-finance film titles for theatrical and streaming releases.

The global deal will see ViacomCBS and TVING co-financing new Korean series for global distribution with Paramount+, and Paramount+ will also license Korean-language series from CJ ENM’s portfolio.

Starting December 14, 2021, ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV will roll out a CJ ENM branded channel for the U.S.

Dan Cohen, president of Global Distribution Group at ViacomCBS, commented, “We are excited to partner with CJ ENM to deliver world-class content that will captivate our collective audiences, expand our intercontinental footprint and accelerate the growth of our streaming services with this powerful collaboration.”

Kang Ho-Sung, CEO of CJ ENM, added, “CJ ENM’s vast library of original IP will create synergy with ViacomCBS’ production capabilities and distribution channels to develop into global smash-hit content.”