Up The Ladder: History Hit

History Hit brought on Meagan Bickerstaff to serve in the newly created role of head of Growth.

With over a decade of digital marketing experience, Bickerstaff will drive and executive the strategy for subscription acquisition and retention. She will also manage the Product, Customer Management, and Performance Marketing operations for the digital history brand.

Before joining History Hit, Bickerstaff most recently served as head of Growth Marketing at Taster. She also previously founded INKWAVE, an influencer marketing agency and platform.

James Carson, general manager of History Hit, commented, Meagan is a really exciting hire for us as we continue to supercharge the growth of our SVoD product. 2022 is set to be a year full of milestones for History Hit and this role is vital to securing more partners to join us on our journey whilst we continue to make the past more accessible in the digital age.”

Bickerstaff added, “I was so impressed with the team and the product, you can tell History Hit is a brilliant offering by the very excited and passionate community of fans. I’m eager to help the business grow even further with an amazing team by my side.”