Something Special And MY Entertainment Productions Inks Co-Development Deal

Something Special signed a co-development partnership with MY Entertainment Productions to co-develop three unscripted formats.

The companies will collaborate on the formats Smashed Hits, Inseparables, and The Quizzy Horror Show for U.S. networks and streamers and the international marketplace.

Smashed Hits (w/t) is a fast-paced game show in which contestants compete to identify popular songs that have been creatively reinvented. The show will feature guest appearances for the biggest names in the music industry.

Inseparables (w/t) showcases couples as they are faced with challenges in order to win the ultimate dream house.

The Quizzy Horror Show (w/t) is a spooky competition show that highlights contestants who don’t blink at heart-beating moments.

Something Special’s Jin Woo Hwang and InSoon Kim stated, “We are thrilled to bring Something Special together with MY Entertainment. Our talented Korean producers – Enseol Mo, Sehwa Kim, and Jiyoon KIm – look forward to collaborating with Michael and his extraordinary team at MY Entertainment. They have long been a prominent industry player with their eyes on the Korean market and it is the perfect time for us to finally walk down the aisle especially when Korean creativity is being recognized more than ever.”

Michael Yudin, president and founder of MY Entertainment, commented, “We’re equally excited to begin working with Jin Woo and InSoon and Something Special’s great team of highly-creative producers while leveraging our personal industry relationships in the U.S. and across the globe to find homes for these shows. Coming on the heels of our successful international market collaboration with Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and MTV for the ultimate reality competition show, The Power, our new partnership with Something Special marks another benchmark for MY Entertainment’s strategy of expanding its activities with leaders in the Korean creative production community.”

Pictured from left to right: MY Entertainment’s Michael Yudin, Something Special’s Jin Woo Hwang and InSoon Kim.