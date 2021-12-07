NBCUniversal Formats And TF1 Group Adapt ‘That’s My Jam’

NBCUniversal Formats struck a deal with TF1 Group to adapt the NBC competition series That’s My Jam.

Produced by TF1 Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio, the French adaptation will enter production next year. The show will feature celebrity guests who team up and face off in musical-inspired games and performances.

That’s My Jam is inspired by the popular musical segments of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which includes “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “Slay It Don’t Spray It.”

Enrique Guillén, EVP of Commercial Strategy and International Development at Universal Studio Group, remarked, “We are thrilled to be working with TF1 Productions on the first international adaptation of That’s My Jam. Music is a universal language and we are excited to see French audiences fall in love with this fun and super-sized prime time version of Fallon’s beloved musical segments.”