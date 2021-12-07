Filmzie Launches On Roku In U.S.

Filmzie expanded in the U.S. market with its launch on the Roku platform.

The free movie and TV streaming service will be available to Roku users in the region. Filmzie boasts over 1,000 titles in its catalogue, including timeless classics and new releases from major studios and independent producers. The portfolio includes the classic noir film Detour, indie fantasy and sci-fi movie Ink, and Jason Headley’s debut feature A Bad Idea Gone Wrong.

Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie, commented, “The U.S. viewer is incredibly receptive to finding great films wherever they may be. Through distributing on the Roku platform, we are able to provide a large audience of streamers the ability to discover interesting content and watch for free, from great dramas, documentaries, comedies, art-house, and all the wonderful other genres out there.”