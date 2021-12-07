Acorn TV To Premiere Help In January 2022

Acorn TV will debut the film Help on January 31, 2021.

Produced by The Forge Productions, in association with One Shoe Films and Liverpool Film Office for Channel 4 Television, the drama portrays the relationship between a care assistant and a nursing home resident as the COVID-19 pandemic hits. Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham star in the lead roles. The film recently won the Rose d’Or Award for Best Drama.

All3Media International oversees international distribution.

Jack Thorne, writer of the film, commented, “Help was written in extreme anger about the state of care – not just in the UK but around the world – and the lack of priority it was given around the world. Too many disabled people died in the pandemic because their needs weren’t prioritized. It was also written as a love song, to the care industry, my mom was a carer and I saw firsthand the beautiful effort she put in to looking after her clients and residents. An underpaid job, that is vital in our times, and those that kept going into those homes, despite of the risk to themselves, and despite the poor pay, are our true heroes.”