A Report on a Year That Strived For Normalcy

In 2021 VideoAge published eight monthly editions (four print/digital, and four digital only). In addition, by the end of this month, there will be a total of 99 Water Cooler digital features (which post on Mondays and Thursdays) and a total of 252 daily e-Beat newsletters (which are sent out Monday to Friday to 18,000+ recipients each day).

In terms of in-person markets, VideoAge was present with bonus distribution at the Venice Film Festival and Market, at MIPCOM, and at MIP Cancun.

Plus, VideoAge participated at virtual markets like NATPE Miami, MIP-TV, the studio screenings in Los Angeles, the Jornadas in Buenos Aires, the AFM, the ATF, and was present at the Dubai International Content Market.

This major service to the international TV industry was made possible thanks to the support of the following best-promoted companies in VideoAge in 2021, a total of 44 companies from 13 countries.

ABS-CBN: http://internationalsales.abs-cbn.com

ACI: https://aci-americancinema.com/

A+E: https://www.aenetworks.com/

AFM: https://americanfilmmarket.com/

All3 Media: https://www.all3mediainternational.com/

ATF: https://www.asiatvforum.com/

ATV: http://www.atvdistribution.com/

Bomanbridge: https://bomanbridge.tv/

Condista: https://condista.com/

Descriptive Video Works: descriptivevideoworks.com

DISCOP: discop.tv

Disney: https://www.starplus.com/

Electric: https://www.electricentertainment.com/

Film Box: https://www.filmbox.com/

FilmRise: https://www.filmrise.com/

Gary Lico: garylico.tv

Global Agency: http://www.theglobalagency.tv

GRB: http://www.grbtv.com/

Incendo: incendo.ca

Inter Medya: https://intermedya.tv

Kanal D: https://www.kanald.com.tr/

KinoPoisk: https://www.kinopoisk.ru/

Lionsgate: https://www.lionsgate.com/

Madd: madd.tv

Mediaset: mediasetdistribution.com

MIP-TV: https://www.miptv.com/

MIP Cancun: mipcancun.com

MIPCOM: https://www.mipcom.com/

MISTCO: https://www.mistco.tv/

MRC: mrcentertainment.com

Multicom: multicom.tv

NAB: https://nabshow.com/2022/

NATPE: https://www.natpe.com/miami/

RaiCom: raicom.rai.it

Rallie:

Record: https://recordtvnetwork.r7.com/pt/

Series Mania: https://seriesmania.com/

Studio 100: https://www.studio100group.com/

TLN: https://www.tln.ca

TV France Int’l: screenopsis.com

Tondero: https://tondero.com.pe

Universal Cinergia: https://universalcinergia.net/

ViacomCBS Global Distribution: https://www.viacbscontent.com

ViacomCBS Int’l Studios: b2b.viacom.com

To all, thank you!