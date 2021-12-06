SPI International Launches Channels With AXIAN Group

SPI International struck a distribution deal with AXIAN Group for four channels from SPI’s portfolio.

As part of the agreement, FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox, and FightBox will be available in Madagascar, Comoros, and Togo through Telma TV and Togocom TV. The four channels will be part of the Premium package of the services.

FilmBox Africa features Hollywood blockbusters, world cinema classics, and popular series. FilmBox Arthouse delivers classics from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, and Fellini, among others. DocuBox showcases a collection of documentaries on different cultures and world wonders. FightBox offers combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, remarked, “We are pleased to provide additional windows of curated content for Telma TV and Togocom TV subscribers through our partnership with AXIAN Group, a prominent player in the African market.”

Matthieu Mertian, head of Digital Content at AXIAN Group, added, “This partnership further demonstrates AXIAN Group’s commitment to continuously enlarging its catalogue and offering the best available entertainment content to its clients, because we want our subscribers in Comoros, Madagascar and Togo to enjoy access to globally-acclaimed films and TV programs.”