Dandelooo To Adapt ‘Gaston’s Emotions’

Dandelooo will adapt the popular children’s book series Gaston’s Emotions for television.

Based on the books by author and illustrator Aurélie Chien Chow Chine, the preschool comedy series portrays Gaston, a young unicorn whose rainbow-colored mane is magical. Currently in development, the series helps children to identify emotions and how to manage them.

Dandelooo will hold worldwide distribution rights.

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo added, “At Dandelooo we fell in love with Gaston who’s not just unique but cute too, thanks to his humor, spontaneous charm and true kindness. With all his great qualities, it’s probably why so many children love him as their best friend. We are proud to be chosen by its creator as the production company to develop the concept make this series happen and bring Gaston to life.”