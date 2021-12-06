CBS Studios Shares Early Looks At New Co-Pros

CBS Studios shared an early look at two new international co-productions with potential buyers last week.

Produced by CBS Studios and Willy Waltz International in association with Paper Plane Productions for AVROTROS, Bestseller Boy is a contemporary dramedy that portrays the struggles of a Dutch-Moroccan millennial navigating two cultures, overnight success and identity in Amsterdam.

Ze Network depicts the fictional story of Hollywood actor David Hasselhoff as he takes on a lead role in a theater play in Germany. His role leads him into the center of an international conspiracy of former cold war assassins. The series comes out of a partnership between CBS Studios and Syrreal Entertainment.

Pictured from L-R: Robert Alberdingk Thijm (creator/producer/writer of Bestseller Boy), Meghan Lyvers (senior vice president of International Co-Productions and Development at CBS Studios), David Hasselhoff (star and executive producer of Ze Network), Sigi Kamml (producer of Ze Network), Alon Aranya (executive producer of Bestseller Boy), Mano Bouzamour (creator/writer/novelist of Bestseller Boy) and Lisa Kramer (president of International Television Licensing at ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group).