Cartoons on the Bay Presents Pulcinella Award Winners

Cartoons on the Bay announced the winners of the 2021 Pulcinella Awards.

This year, the Best Preschool TV Series honor went to The Game Catches from Rai Ragazzi and Studio Bozzetto. The Best Upper Preschool TV Series was awarded to Nina & Olga from Rai Ragazzi, Enanimation, and Mondo TV Producciones Canarias.

The Best Kids TV Series was presented to Gigablaster, a series from Gloob, Copa Studio, and Estricnina Desenhos Animados.

The Best Interactive Multimedia Work went to Tarsier Studios’s Little Nightmares II, while the Best Live/Hybrid TV Series Award went to KidsMe’s Whatsanna.

Best TV Series Pilot Award was given to AquaTeam – Sea Adventure, which comes from Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana, GraFFiti Creative. From Rai Ragazzi, Pixel Cartoon, IbiscusMedia, Cinesite, Aniventure, Mila won the Best Short Film Award.

Cartoons on the Bay is organized by Rai with the artistic direction of Roberto Genovesi.