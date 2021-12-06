APC Studios Scores Sales For ‘WANTED: Women in Science’

APC Studios signed new international sales for WANTED: Women in Science.

Produced by APC Studios and j2f Productions for France Télévisions, the stand-alone documentary explores the extent of gender parity in the sciences and possible solutions.

NHK picked up free TV rights to WANTED for Japan. In addition, RTL secured the documentary for Belgium, and Téléquebec for Canada. The documentary originally debuted on France 2 in October 2021, on France 2.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC, stated, “WANTED: Women in Science dives into timely issues for young women in the science industry, taking an important look at what more can be done to achieve parity in this field. As co-producers for the documentary, we were able to fully immerse ourselves in the production process and the incredible stories of these women, and we are very much looking forward to international audiences finding them as inspiring as we have.”