Sony Pictures Televisions Buys Majority Stake In Bad Wolf

Sony Pictures Television acquired a majority stake in the production company Bad Wolf.

Based in Cardiff, South Wales, and founded by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, Bad Wolf has produced more than 50 hours of drama programming. The prodco is behind shows such as His Dark Materials, A Discovery of Witches, and The Night Of, among others.

The acquisition also include the Wolf Studios Wales sound stage facility and Bad Wolf’s 30 percent stake in Bad Wolf America.

Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development, said, “We are thrilled to add Bad Wolf to our already incredibly strong portfolio of drama producers in the UK. The business is evolving as audiences everywhere become more attuned to content produced outside of their own cultures. This deal not only speaks to the high quality of talent we are proud to work with but also to our aim to create and deliver the most outstanding UK drama programs to the world.”

Bad Wolf founder Jane Tranter commented, “The last five years since launching Bad Wolf have been a hugely rewarding experience as, with the support of Access Entertainment, Sky, and HBO, we built a production infrastructure and a creative community based out of Wolf Studios Wales that could compete with any TV production in the world. Sony Pictures Television share our vision for the company going forward, and their immediate understanding and belief in the ethos of Bad Wolf make them the perfect partners for our future. With a forward-looking, global corporation like Sony investing in the future of Bad Wolf and Wales it gives us the ability to reach even greater heights in the years to come.”