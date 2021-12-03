MISTCO Sells ‘Golden Cage’ In LATAM

MISTCO announced the sale of Golden Cage in ten countries in Latin America.

Produced by Pastel Film, Golden Cage tells a love story that is born out of revenge. Despite their rival families, Zuluf and Kenan get married. They will be torn between their great love and their families.

The drama series has been sold to Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, and Bolivia. The series originally broadcasted on Star TV.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director MISTCO, commented, “It’s exciting to get this great title to LATAM. With its traditional Turkish drama plot and fascinating views from Turkey, I’m sure that the series will be well received by LATAM audiences.”