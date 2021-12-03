GMA Dramas Head To Latin America

GMA Network continues to bring its drama series to Latin America through its partnership with Latin Media Corporation.

A slate of Spanish-dubbed programming recently debuted in the region. Ysabel and Hermanas premiered in Ecuador, and Madrasta will soon air in the country. Meanwhile, Hijo, Dónde Estás?, Un Don Verdadero, and La Impostura premiered in the Dominican Republic.

In addition, the romantic drama No Me Olvides will soon air a rerun in both Ecuador and in the Dominican Republic.

Roxanne Barcelona, vice president of GMA Network’s Worldwide Division, stated, “Our dramas rate well in the countries where they are shown because while retaining common elements like family, romance, and relationships, our content features unusual themes that keep viewers engaged and boost ratings for the broadcasters.”