CNBC ‘American Greed’ To Hit 200 Episode Milestone

CNBC will air the newest episodes from American Greed’s 15th season on January 5, 2022.

Produced by Kurtis Productions for CNBC, American Greed is the network’s longest running primetime original series. Narrated by actor Stacy Keach, the series explores the dark side of the American Dream. Each episode tells a tale of excess and outrage, of con artists to CEOs with secrets, using first-hand accounts from the key players themselves.

This season, the show will reach its 200-episode milestone.

Denise Contis, executive vice president and head of Content at CNBC Primetime, commented, “There is a deep fascination with how far people will go in pursuit of money and ‘American Greed’ sets the standard in storytelling. With the 200th episode approaching, we are serving up bigger and bolder cases of corruption, excess and greed to our loyal and engaged fan base.”