AMC Networks Greenlights ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’

AMC Networks gave the greenlight to Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, a new series based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy.

Produced by AMC Studios, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is the second in the expanding Anne Rice universe. The series follows a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford serve as executive producers and writers, with Spalding also as showrunner.

The new series will be available on AMC and AMC+ with a late 2022 premiere.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, commented, “2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world.”