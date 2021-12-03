Acorn TV Debuts ‘Queens of Mystery’ S2 In January 2022

Acorn TV will see the new season of Queens of Mystery debut on the platform starting January 10, 2022, in the U.S. and Canada.

Produced by Sly Fox Productions, the second season will continue to follow the adventures of three crime-writing sisters as they solve murders in Wildemarsh. Juliet Stevenson will return to narrate. Three two-part mysteries will debut as back-to-back episodes, with the final set for January 24.

Scripted by Julian Unthank and Matthew Thomas, the second season will feature Ian Emes as lead director, with Theresa Varga joining as the second director. Sly Fox Productions’ Linda James and Savannah James-Bayly serve as producers.