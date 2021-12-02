The Media Pioneers Picks Up ‘Boris & Rufus’

The Media Pioneers (TMP) scored the international distribution rights to the first two seasons of Boris & Rufus.

From Pacotinho Filmes and Belli Studio, Boris & Rufus is a 2D comedy-adventure series that follows the cranky dog Boris and the excitable ferret Rufus. The animated series portrays their adventures in their family neighborhood and the digital world. The series airs on Disney Channel Latin America and Disney Channel Russia, as well as Televisa, SBT Play, and Amazon Prime Video, among other platforms.

TMP will oversee distribution of the animated series in key territories across EMEA and Asia.

Maggie Liang, managing director at TMP, commented, “This is a funny and engaging series, with relatable characters and great storytelling. We are excited to include this title in our catalog, and to bring the show to a wider audience.”