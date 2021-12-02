Rob Schneider To Direct ‘Love Is Love’ For Paramount+

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, announced that actor and producer Rob Schneider is set to direct Love is Love.

Produced by VIS in association with El Estudio and Infinity Hill, Love is Love depicts a Mexican telenovela star Enrique. He is about to sign a contract with a major TV network when Julian, the president of the company, reveals pictures of Enrique with his partner, Marcelo, and asks him to have a pretend relationship with Sofia for the sake of his public persona.

Schneider’s Spanish-language directorial debut will premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

Guillermo Borensztein, VP of Films at VIS Americas, commented, “We are excited to begin work on this new film with such a talented actor and director as Rob Schneider. We have been looking forward to working with Rob and our partners at Infinity Hill and El Estudio on this project for a while now and are excited to embark on this enriching creative journey.”

Schneider added, “I couldn’t be more excited and thrilled to be working with ViacomCBS and Paramount+ on this ridiculously funny and heart-warming film about love and acceptance in the Telenovela world in the 1990s.”