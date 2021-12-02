NAB Opens NAB Technology Award Nominations

The National Association of Broadcasters commenced the nomination period for the 2022 NAB Technology Awards.

The four awards celebrate achievements in broadcast engineering, digital leadership, and technology innovation. The deadline to submit nominees for the Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards, the Digital Leadership Award, the Technology Innovation Award, and the Best Paper Award will be January 11, 2022.

They will be awarded to recipients during the 2022 NAB Show, which will be held from April 23-27 in Las Vegas.

Sam Matheny, executive vice president and chief technology officer at NAB, commented, “These awards celebrate the individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves by transforming our industry. We are delighted to honor the industry’s technical and engineering achievements at NAB Show.”