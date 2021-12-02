Genius Brands Buys Stake In Germany’s YFE

Genius Brands announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire a 28.6 percent interest in Your Family Entertainment (YFE), a distributor and producer of children and family programming.

YFE carries more than 4,000 episodes of quality programming, such as popular brands like Fix & Foxi, Crazy Chicken, Ric the Raven, and more. This latest deal will be followed by a mandatory tender offer by Genius Brands for the remaining interest in YFE. In addition, and subject to YFE shareholder approval, YFE will be rebranded as Genius Family Entertainment. Its children’s network will operate under the umbrella of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide.

Genius Brands also announced the appointment of Paul Robinson to managing director of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide. Robinson, who formerly served as managing director of Disney Television International and senior vice president of Disney Channel Worldwide, will oversee the international buildout and growth of Kartoon Channel!

Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands, stated, “We believe the strategic transaction with Germany’s YFE, added to the IP assets and earnings of Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, will present us with additional growth opportunities in furtherance of our goal of becoming the leading provider of quality and responsible children’s entertainment in the world today, and for years to come.”