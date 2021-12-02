Dastan Khalili’s ‘The Way’ Heads To Apple TV And More

Action drama The Way will be released on digital and cable video on demand on January 4, 2022.

Written, directed, and produced by Dastan Khalili of Alliance of Light Films, The Way depicts the story of Jane Arcs, who in just 24 hours will be executed for her crime of killing her opponent in an underground street fight. During her years on Death Row, Jane has undergone a major evolution under the tutelage of a fellow inmate and Qi Gong Master Xin. As her execution approaches, Jane embraces her punishment, but her boyfriend and correctional officer Max Stone has very different ideas.

Khalili’s film will be available on Apple TV, iTunes TV, and DVD. Distributed by Gravitas Ventures in North America, the film had its theatrical debut in November at The Music Hall Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills.

Khalili remarked, “I’m pleased to be able to share The Way with viewing audiences across North America this January. I’m extremely proud of this work and have received positive feedback and great reviews so far. The Way features a powerful female lead and a cast that is multi-racial and multicultural, mirroring humanity. My vision was to integrate emerging masculine and feminine models into my storytelling and I feel I have accomplished this.”