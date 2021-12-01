SPI/FilmBox Rolls Out Dizi In Indonesia

SPI/FilmBox inked a new distribution deal with Transvision to launch the Dizi brand in Indonesia.

Available in 50 countries and counting, Dizi features a globally acclaimed slate of Turkish drama series, including titles such as Endless Love, Ezel, and Black Money Love, among others. As part of the agreement, Dizi will be available across Transvision’s linear pay-TV services via DTH, IPTV, Smart TV, cable, and OTT. In addition to being carried in the Gold package, Dizi content will also be available to XStream and XGO subscribers.

Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with an industry leader like Transvision to bring the magnetizing world of Dizi to audiences in Indonesia. This deal will allow subscribers to enjoy some of the most popular and ground-breaking Dizi content in one place, available as both linear and on-demand options.”

Brando Tengdom, sales & marketing director of Transvision, added, “Transvision is committed to offering the best of entertainment to our subscribers. We are certain that SPI International bringing curated playlists of the best content especially popular Turkish series through Dizi will be greatly appreciated by our viewers.”