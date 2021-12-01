Planeta Junior And Madhouse Launch ‘Miraculous’ Brand Experiences

Planeta Junior and ZAG entered a deal with Madhouse to create immersive experiences based on the animated series Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Created by ZAG and co-produced with ON kids & family, Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir follows the adventures of the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir. The first Miraculous brand experiences debuted at the MadLab Oviedo in November 2021 with three immersive activities: Parkour Tech, VR Escape Room, and VR Labyrinth.

Antonella Ceraso, consumer products director at Planeta Junior, commented, “MadLab Oviedo allows the whole family to travel to Ladybug and Cat Noir’s Paris and enter the series, becoming a character that helps their superheroes. Joining forces with sector leader Madhouse guarantees our success.”

Raluca Gavrilovici, sales business manager at Madhouse, added, “Reaching an agreement with Planeta Junior and ZAG is part of our global strategy to offer new experiences based on entertainment’s most iconic brands and characters. This is just the first of several launches we aim to work on together.”