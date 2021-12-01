Paramount+ Picks Up ‘Not a Bride’

VIS Social Impact, Pedro Almodóvar’s El Deseo, and Mogambo revealed the new co-production Not a Bride.

Executive produced and narrated by Penélope Cruz, and written and directed by Dario Troiani, the documentary series explores the problem of child, early, and forced marriages and unions happening all around the world. The series will shed light on the reality across countries, cultures, and religions.

Not a Bride is the second VIS Social Impact project to be announced. The series will stream on Paramount+ internationally.

Laura Abril, senior vice president and head of VIS EMEA and Asia, commented, “With the continued expansion of Paramount+ internationally, it’s important that our production slate is reflective of the ways in which our audiences see ourselves and one another. By partnering with El Deseo and Mogambo, we hope to address common misconceptions associated with child marriages, to inform our audiences around the world.”