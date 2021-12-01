NATPE Miami Unveils Iris Award Recipients

NATPE announced the honorees for the 2022 Iris Awards. Hosted by Soledad O’Brien, the ceremony will take place live and in-person on January 22, 2021, as part of NATPE Miami.

This year, the Lew Klein Award for Leadership will go to Valari Dobson Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local. Emerson Coleman, senior vice president of Programming at Hearst Television, will be honored with the NATPE Chairman Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Wolf Entertainment will be recognized with the Award for Excellence, Global Content and Branding. Tamron Hall, host and producer of the Tamron Hall show, will be presented with the Award for Excellence, Television Performer. The NATPE Enterprise Award will be awarded to Alex Paen, founder and president of Telco Productions.

Inside Edition, the syndicated newsmagazine produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, will be celebrated with the Award for Excellence, Television Program, Special or Series.

The awards luncheon will take place during NATPE’s Station Group Summit, which will include keynotes from industry leaders.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “The Station Group community is an essential part of NATPE and as we continue to have important conversations about the shifts happening in the local content industry, it is essential that we spotlight the leaders of broadcast and syndicated television. The extraordinary talent and influential content and companies recognized at the Iris Awards this year are indicative of the vibrant event we expect from the Station Group Summit overall.”