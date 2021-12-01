MirrorWater Entertainment Hosts Virtual Screening Of ‘Wonder Women’

MirrorWater Entertainment will present an exclusive virtual screening of Wonder Women: Shaping the Future starting today, December 1, 2021.

Wonder Women: Shaping the Future will be available to stream on MirrorWater’s website. The series highlights young women who are making an impact serving in leadership positions in underrepresented industries. Featured participants include a fisherwoman out of Alaska, an Astronaut trainee from Germany, a race car driver from Hungary, and a Puerto Rican Baseball player, among others.

The filmmakers and those involved in the production will take part in a free panel series that starts on December 3. The final panel will welcome all the women highlighted in the series to discuss their journeys and life stories.

Christina Rose, co-founder of MirrorWater Entertainment, commented, “I’m so excited to debut Wonder Women: Shaping the Future to global audiences. The series has been a true labor of love for me and everyone involved, and I cannot wait to share the stories of these amazing women with the whole world.”