All3Media International Delivers ‘Total Control’ To LATAM And More

All3Media International signed a raft of new deals for Total Control.

Coming from Blackfella Films, Total Control portrays a range of issues around race, diversity, and First Nations rights.

HBO Max Latin America picked up the both two season s of the contemporary political thriller. WATCHA acquired the series for Japan. ABC inked a pan-territory deal for the second season in Asia covering Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Malaysia.

In North America, Acorn TV streams the show in the U.S. and Canada. The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network also scored a deal for Canada.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, commented, “A compelling, intelligent contemporary political thriller Total Control is reminiscent of House of Cards and The West Wing and brilliant addition to our scripted slate. With a tour de force performance from Deborah Mailman, a razor-sharp script, and a timely exploration of the intertwining relationship between race and politics, we are sure global audiences will continue to connect with Blackfella Films’ brilliant series.”