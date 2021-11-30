Starzplay Greenlights ‘Men in Kilts’ S2

Starzplay gave the greenlight to the second season of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

Developed by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, and produced by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television, the travelogue series follows the Outlander stars in Scotland in the first season. In the new season, Sam and Graham will head across New Zealand and dive into its history.

Heughan and McTavish serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and director Kevin Johnston.