Rose d’Or Awards Celebrate 2021 Winners

The Rose d’Or Awards announced the winners of the 2021 awards during a virtual ceremony hosted by TV and radio personality Sue Perkins.

The Forge’s feature film Help won in the Drama category, while Netflix’s Bo Burnham: Inside was honored in the Comedy category.

In the Comedy Drama & Sitcom category, Call My Agent! won the award. Strictly Come Dancing took home the award in the Studio Entertainment category, and Long Lost Family: Born Without A Trace was honored in the Reality and Factual Entertainment category.

