Global Screen Sells ‘Dark Woods’ In U.K. And Scandinavia

Global Screen secured new sales for crime drama Dark Woods.

Produced by ConradFilm and Bavaria Fiction, Dark Woods starts in 1989 when the sister of a high-ranking Hamburg police officer Thomas Bethge disappears from her home in Lower Saxony, near where double murders have taken place. Bethge enlists his colleagues in Ann Bach and Frank Behringer in his quest for justice to get the suspected serial killer.

Dark Woods was acquired in the U.K. by Walter Presents, the VoD service from Channel 4.

As part of a new pan-Scandinavian sale, the series will also be available on Walter Presents via C More in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

Julia Weber, head of Acquisitions & Sales at Global Screen, said, “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this highly original and sought-after series across Scandinavia and in the UK, where crime drama has proved to be a key genre and is hugely popular with viewers of all ages. We are confident Dark Woods will be a great success in these territories, where it will be seen by a wide audience. The drama, which was the most-watched program in ARD’s catch-up TV in Germany this year, has an outstanding cast and offers a unique, gripping atmosphere, perfect for broadcasters looking for high-end European content.”